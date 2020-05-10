First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,442 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 218,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Best Buy by 82.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 51.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 140,695 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. 1,439,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

