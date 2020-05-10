Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

FVRR stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 1,235,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

