FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $8.74 on Friday, reaching $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,095. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.85.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

