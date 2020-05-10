FLETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.02165058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00175378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,133,160 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

