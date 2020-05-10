FOAM Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $12,704.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.02130722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,281,043 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.