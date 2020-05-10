Galactrum Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $4,933.61 and $16.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Galactrum

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

