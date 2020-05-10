Genaro Network (GNX) Tops One Day Volume of $5.41 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DigiFinex, Huobi and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.03774784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008776 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,031,188 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Allcoin, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinMex, DigiFinex, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

