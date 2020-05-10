Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.02144141 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00176041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.