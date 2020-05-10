General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 201.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

GD stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,169. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

