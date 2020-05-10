Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00008565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $201,502.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02121368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

