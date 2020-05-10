Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Gentex worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gentex by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

