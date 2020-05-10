GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,388.37. 1,388,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,323.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

