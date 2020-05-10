GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 412,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

