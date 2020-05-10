Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 884,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447,134 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $66,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 10,554,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,255 shares of company stock worth $6,346,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.