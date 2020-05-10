GoldFund (GFUN) One Day Volume Hits $863.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $191,884.77 and $863.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 110.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000236 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

