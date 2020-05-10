Graft Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Graft has a market capitalization of $155,854.30 and $66.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00678844 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000781 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

