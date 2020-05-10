Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

