Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Nocks and Bittrex. Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $38,393.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 511,835,107 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and Nocks. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

