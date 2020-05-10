GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 255.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,210 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 93,625 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

