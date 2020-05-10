GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 175.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

