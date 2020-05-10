GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59.

