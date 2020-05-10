Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

HAIN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 2,231,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

