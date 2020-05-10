Handshake (HNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.53 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $28.22 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,753.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.02171046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.02696384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00485547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00664790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00071293 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00474689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 270,943,759 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

