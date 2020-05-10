Head to Head Contrast: GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) & Its Rivals

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.24% 6.79% 2.49%

Volatility and Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 120.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 15.68

GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GalianoGoldInc . and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 388 1112 1209 38 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 39.81%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . peers beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

