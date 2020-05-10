HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

