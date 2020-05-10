HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a market cap of $109,928.57 and approximately $37,549.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02143606 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00175643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,305 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

