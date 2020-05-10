HEX (HEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $857.27 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $857.27 million and $4.62 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00350397 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000985 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009282 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 155,904,279,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,397,963,440 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.