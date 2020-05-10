Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,956 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

