Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,397. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

