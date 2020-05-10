Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 263,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,717. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

