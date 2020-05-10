Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.