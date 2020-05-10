Holo (HOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.42 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $84.60 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,091,905,583 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance, ABCC, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

