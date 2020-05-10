Hush Price Tops $0.0480 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a total market cap of $431,751.00 and $19,952.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00470992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00101855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059733 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,988,493 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.