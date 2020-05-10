HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $45.02 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011531 BTC on exchanges including EXX, TOPBTC, ZB.COM and Coinnest. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02144279 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00176070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,607,009 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HitBTC, EXX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx, Cryptopia, Huobi, Coinnest, Allcoin, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

