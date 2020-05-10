i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 415,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,972. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $678.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.