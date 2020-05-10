IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 598.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,610 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of IBM worth $53,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,697. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

