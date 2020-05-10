IDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $13,394.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.02144141 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00176041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,254,155 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.