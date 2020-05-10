Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Ingredion worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $84.11 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

