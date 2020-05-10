Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (BMRN, CDAY, CVA, FFIN, GNLN, GWRS, HAIN, HNNMY, IIIV, NOMD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 10th:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.