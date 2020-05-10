Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $11,137.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.02165058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00175378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.