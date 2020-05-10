iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,660 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 714,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13.

