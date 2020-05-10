iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,708 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 12,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

