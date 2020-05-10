iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.37 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

