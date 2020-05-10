IsoRay (ISR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

IsoRay stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

