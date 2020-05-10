Jarvis+ (JAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,491.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $120,402.02 and $4,491.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,706,316 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.