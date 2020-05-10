JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 217,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,318,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,748,000 after buying an additional 560,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

