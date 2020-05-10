KBC Group NV Acquires 28,174 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

