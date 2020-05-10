KBC Group NV Acquires 45,416 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

TAP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.