KBC Group NV Buys 106,660 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 207.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.28% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

