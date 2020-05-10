KBC Group NV Buys 4,579 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,734,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.